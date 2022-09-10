India Women vs England Women 1st T20I: No music to be played in dressing room as England mourns Queen's demise

File Photo

The today's India-England women's T20 at Hove, the lone sporting occasion in Britain unaffected by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, is anticipated to be a low-key affair.

Since England is mourning the passing of its longest-reigning monarch, it has been learned that the visiting Indian team has been asked to refrain from playing music in the dressing room. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) flag will also be flown at half-mast at the venue.

There won't be any commercial activity permitted inside the stadium, according to those in the know, but there were no restrictions on how the players could celebrate their victories on the field.

The England and Wales Cricket Board paused the ongoing England-South Africa Test involving the men's team while the women's game continued as scheduled. The first day in London on Thursday was postponed without a ball being bowled. Now, Saturday will be the next day's game.

The English Premier League's weekend matches as well as the European Tour golf and Tour of Britain cycling were all postponed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. Other sporting events also took a break.

The Indian women's team will play three T20Is and three ODIs during their two-week tour of England.

Two more Twenty20 matches will be played after this one on Saturday in Derby (September 13) and Bristol (September 15). The ODI matches are set for Hove (September 18), Canetrbury (September 21), and the Lord's (September 26). (September 24).

