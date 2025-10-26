FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch World Cup 2025 Match?

The Indian women’s cricket team will take on Bangladesh in their last group-stage clash of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Check all match details here.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 01:46 PM IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch World Cup 2025 Match?
The Indian women's cricket team has already qualified for the 2025 ODI World Cup semi-finals. Before their critical semi-final match, they will compete against Bangladesh in their last league game, aiming for a confidence-building win before facing Australia in the semis.

Bangladesh, having not advanced to the semi-finals, will seek to conclude the tournament positively with a victory over India. However, the Indian team presents a formidable challenge, making this match a crucial chance to refine their tactics and build momentum ahead of the semi-final.

India Vs Bangladesh Women’s World Cup 2025: Live Streaming details:

When is IND-W Vs BAN-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match?

India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be played on October 26.

Where will India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match take place?

India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

IND-W Vs BAN-W World Cup 2025: Match timings

India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will start at 3 p.m. IST.

Where to watch the India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match live?

India Vs Bangladesh ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match will be telecast live on Star Sports network, and it will be livestreamed on JioHotstar app.

Squads

India Women Squad:

Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

Bangladesh Women Squad:

Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fahima Khatun.

