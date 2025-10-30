FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

IND-W vs AUS-W, ODI World Cup Semi-final: Check pitch report, weather forecast here; Know what will happen if rain plays spoilsport again

Read here to know full pitch report and weather forecast. Also know what will happen if rain plays spoilsport again.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

IND-W vs AUS-W, ODI World Cup Semi-final: Check pitch report, weather forecast here; Know what will happen if rain plays spoilsport again
The stage is set for a thrilling encounter between India Women and Australia Women in the semi-final 2 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. The venue has already witnessed a washed-out match between India Women and Bangladesh Women, but the weather forecast for Thursday looks promising with minimal chances of rain, paving the way for a full-fledged game.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Weather conditions

However, the weather gods are known to be unpredictable, and there's always a chance of rain playing spoilsport. According to AccuWeather, there's a 25% chance of rain during the day and night, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels are expected to be around 76%, which could influence play conditions. If rain does interrupt play, the ICC has made provisions for a reserve day on October 31 to ensure a result.

IND-W vs AUS-W: Pitch report

The DY Patil Sports Academy pitch is known to be batter-friendly, with an average first-innings score of around 230. Teams winning the toss are likely to opt for bowling first, as spinners often come into play as the match progresses. The pitch has favored teams batting first in previous matches, but with rain in the forecast, chasing might be a smarter option due to potential DLS scenarios.

What will happen if rain plays a spoilsport?

If play is interrupted and cannot finish on Thursday, it will resume on the reserve day from the exact point it stopped. For a match result to stand, each team must bat at least 20 overs. If this threshold isn't met on either day, the game will be declared a no result.

India Women vs Australia Women

India Women are without the services of Pratika Rawal, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. Shafali Verma has been named as her replacement. Australia Women, on the other hand, have been in remarkable form, topping the standings at the end of the league stage. They will look to continue their dominant run and make it to the finals.

India Women Squad:

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud

Australia Women Squad:

Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Molineux

