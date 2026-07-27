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IND vs ZIM: VVS Laxman makes big statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fitness, reveals what makes 15-year-old different

VVS Laxman praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's maturity after his 81 in India's series-winning T20I vs Zimbabwe, but said the 15-year-old needs to work on fitness for long-term success.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 11:51 AM IST

IND vs ZIM: VVS Laxman makes big statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fitness, reveals what makes 15-year-old different
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India’s coach for the Zimbabwe series, VVS Laxman, praised 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the third T20I in Harare on Sunday. Sooryavanshi scored 81 off 49 balls and was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series as India won the 3-match series. Laxman said the young batter has shown big improvement in maturity, but fitness is an area he still needs to work on.

VVS Laxman's fitness message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Laxman stated that the BCCI identified Sooryavanshi roughly two and a half years ago, before the 2024 Under-19 World Cup. He excelled as a top scorer in a quadrangular series for India B and subsequently attended camps at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, becoming India's highest run-getter in the Under-19 World Cup. 'We know him in and out. It's not only the player, but we also know the person,' Laxman said. 'When you know the person, from his point of view, what works for him and how do we prepare him so that he's in the best frame of mind when he goes into a match is something which we try to do.'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performance, maturity and fitness focus

Sooryavanshi scored 81 runs in Harare, contributing to India's series victory and demonstrating eagerness on the field, as he wished to continue playing despite taking a hit during the game. 'But it was our physio who actually asked him to come out,' Laxman said. 'That's the eagerness and the earnestness he has to contribute in every possible way to the team.'

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The coach added that the only main area for improvement right now is overall fitness. 'One of the areas in which we want him to get better is his overall fitness. We also have to remember that he's just 15 years old. He's a very young boy,' Laxman said. Sooryavanshi, at only 15 years old, is being closely monitored by team management as he works on improving all aspects of his game to prepare for future challenges.

 

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