Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MBBS student gangrape: 'Girls should not be allowed...'

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...

Bank Holiday on October 13: Are banks open or closed tomorrow? Check state-wise bank holiday list for October here

Traffic relief ahead: Gurugram to get two new flyovers busiest intersections

IND W vs AUS W: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more

Abhishek Bachchan breaks down on getting first-ever Best Actor Filmfare, credits Aishwarya Rai for..: 'Their sacrifices have been..'

Google Gemini Prompts: 7 viral nano banana trends to turn photos into ultra-realistic 3D figurines

GATE 2026 Registration date with late fee extended, apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, details here

After cricket, Rishabh Pant tries his hand at archery, hits bullseye in first attempt | WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MBBS student gangrape: 'Girls should not be allowed...'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's SHOCKING statement on Durgapur MBBS student ...

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three Daddies on Netflix, JioHotstar, more

New K-Dramas to Watch This Week: From Genie Make a Wish to Marie and Her Three D

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeSports

SPORTS

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...

Kuldeep started his wicket-taking on Saturday evening by removing Alick Athanaze. Athanaze was caught by Ravindra Jadeja on the first ball of the 33rd over after scoring 41 runs from 84 balls.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 02:52 PM IST

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the ongoing second Test against the West Indies, Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets for India in the first innings. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Kuldeep bowled 26.5 overs in the first innings, dismissing five West Indies batters for 82 runs. The five-wicket haul by the Kanpur-based cricketer allowed him to match former England spinner Johnny Wardle's record for the most five-wicket hauls in Tests by a left-arm wrist spinner.

Wardle, during his nine-year international career, played 28 Tests and took five five-wicket hauls. Kuldeep has five five-wicket hauls in 15 Test matches.

Paul Adams of South Africa took four five-wicket hauls in 45 Tests.

Wardle earned his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests during the red-ball match between England and South Africa in Durban from January 25 to 30, 1957. He bowled 20.2 overs in the first innings and dismissed 5 opposition batters for 61 runs.

Kuldeep started his wicket-taking on Saturday evening by removing Alick Athanaze. Athanaze was caught by Ravindra Jadeja on the first ball of the 33rd over after scoring 41 runs from 84 balls.

On Sunday morning, he dismissed Shai Hope, who scored 36 runs from 57 balls. The right-handed batter was clean bowled by his former Delhi Capitals teammate.

Kuldeep’s third wicket was Tevin Imlach. The West Indies wicketkeeper-batter was trapped in front of the wickets. On the second ball of the 56th over, Justin Greaves (17 runs from 20 balls) was also dismissed in similar fashion by Kuldeep.

The left-arm wrist spinner completed his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests and second Test five-wicket haul against the West Indies by dismissing Jayden Seales on the fifth ball of the 82nd over.

Kuldeep has taken a total of 69 wickets against the West Indies in international cricket. He has dismissed 19 Caribbean batters in four Tests, 33 in 19 ODIs and 17 in nine T20Is. Only Kapil Dev (132), Anil Kumble (115), Ravichandran Ashwin (103), Harbhajan Singh (91), Ravindra Jadeja (85) and Mohammed Shami (75) are ahead of him in the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets in international cricket against the Men in Maroon.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gautam Gambhir reveals FIRST conversation with Shubman Gill after Test captaincy change: 'We've thrown you...'
Gautam Gambhir reveals FIRST conversation with Shubman Gill after Test captaincy
The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't
The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't
13 killed in suicide attack by TTP at Pakistan police training centre, is Asim Munir failing?
13 killed in suicide attack by TTP at Pakistan police training centre
Viral video: Amid Filmfare Awards, Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend such functions: 'Hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur...'
Viral video: Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend award funtions
Fact check: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda under fire for hurting Muslim sentiments? Here's the truth of her old video goes viral showing her...
Saiyaara star Aneet under fire for hurting Muslim sentiments? Here's the truth
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE