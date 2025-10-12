IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...

Kuldeep started his wicket-taking on Saturday evening by removing Alick Athanaze. Athanaze was caught by Ravindra Jadeja on the first ball of the 33rd over after scoring 41 runs from 84 balls.

In the ongoing second Test against the West Indies, Kuldeep Yadav took five wickets for India in the first innings. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Kuldeep bowled 26.5 overs in the first innings, dismissing five West Indies batters for 82 runs. The five-wicket haul by the Kanpur-based cricketer allowed him to match former England spinner Johnny Wardle's record for the most five-wicket hauls in Tests by a left-arm wrist spinner.

Wardle, during his nine-year international career, played 28 Tests and took five five-wicket hauls. Kuldeep has five five-wicket hauls in 15 Test matches.

Paul Adams of South Africa took four five-wicket hauls in 45 Tests.

Wardle earned his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests during the red-ball match between England and South Africa in Durban from January 25 to 30, 1957. He bowled 20.2 overs in the first innings and dismissed 5 opposition batters for 61 runs.

On Sunday morning, he dismissed Shai Hope, who scored 36 runs from 57 balls. The right-handed batter was clean bowled by his former Delhi Capitals teammate.

Kuldeep’s third wicket was Tevin Imlach. The West Indies wicketkeeper-batter was trapped in front of the wickets. On the second ball of the 56th over, Justin Greaves (17 runs from 20 balls) was also dismissed in similar fashion by Kuldeep.

The left-arm wrist spinner completed his fifth five-wicket haul in Tests and second Test five-wicket haul against the West Indies by dismissing Jayden Seales on the fifth ball of the 82nd over.

Kuldeep has taken a total of 69 wickets against the West Indies in international cricket. He has dismissed 19 Caribbean batters in four Tests, 33 in 19 ODIs and 17 in nine T20Is. Only Kapil Dev (132), Anil Kumble (115), Ravichandran Ashwin (103), Harbhajan Singh (91), Ravindra Jadeja (85) and Mohammed Shami (75) are ahead of him in the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets in international cricket against the Men in Maroon.