IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: BCCI gives MAJOR update on Sai Sudharsan's injury, says 'he continues to be...'

Team India's left-hand batter Sai Sudarshan has not taken the field on the third day of the second and final Test of the series after suffering an impact injury on Saturday, as a precautionary measure.

Sai Sudharsan had an impact injury on Day 2 while attempting a catch. "The injury is not serious, and he is doing fine. He continues to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team."

On the first day of India's second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sudharsan showed promise and silenced his critics by notching a sturdy 87(165), with his composed strokeplay. His flourishing exploits met their end after he went on the back foot while trying to negotiate vice-captain Jomel Warrican's delivery that turned sharply into him.

Sudharsan got cramped up for space and got trapped in front of the stumps. After the end of the opening day, which was thoroughly dominated by India, Kotak explained how the 23-year-old perished against the spinning delivery despite having a reputation for prospering well against the ball tweakers.

Before the second Test, Sudharsan, who earned his maiden Test cap in England earlier this year, had mustered 147 runs in seven innings. With a dwindling run, Sudharsan popped up on the radar of critics, who slowly began to question his place in the Test fold. He arrived on the crease after KL Rahul got stumped, leaving India reduced to 58/1.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end, the southpaw duo raised a 193-run partnership for the second wicket to propel India to a position of control. Kotak revealed that despite Sudharsan's lean patch, he remained undeterred, courtesy of his tough mentality.

