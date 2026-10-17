IND vs WI 5th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi posts cryptic message after sitting out 4 matches says, 'Still Believing'

Benched for 4 straight games, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks silence with a 2-word post ahead of IND vs WI 5th T20I.

PDP leader Waheed Para stated, "Imagine the plight of ordinary people if a woman officer can be treated like this." Leaders have called for Ranjan to be suspended and for Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to step in.

Gambhir backs Samson and Abhishek

The current opening duo has the support of head coach Gautam Gambhir. He claimed it would be unfair to exclude Samson or Abhishek in favour of Sooryavanshi. Gambhir praised Samson for his ability and past performances. He claimed that Samson's brilliance and his performance earned him the title of Player of the Tournament at the World Cup.

"I think Samson showed what he is capable of. Someone doesn't become Player Of The Tournament in the World Cup without having talent, so he has done enough. Obviously, it was tough - probably the toughest decision I have taken in my coaching career- to leave him out of that England series because of the way he had performed before that," Gambhir said. He went on to say that established players, particularly those who contributed to India's World Cup victory, are not diminished by a few subpar performances. He said the team wanted to go back to the combination that worked during the tournament.

Sooryavanshi waits for a chance

Sooryavanshi has yet to play in the T20I series, but his cryptic post "still believing" indicates hope for the fifth match. Gambhir commented on the young batter's talent, noting that he needs to wait for his opportunity as experienced players currently take precedence.

Also read: IAS officer abuses female colleague, calls het 's*it', triggers backlash in Kashmir

"From Vaibhav's point of view, it is again a very clear conversation that he has to wait for his opportunity. We know the kind of talent he has. We know what he can do. But again, someone who has done extremely well over a period of years obviously will always be ahead of someone who has got into the team. Whenever he gets that chance, you will get a longer run as well," Gambhir explained.Sooryavanshi is assured of a longer run when he gets his chance, Gambhir said.