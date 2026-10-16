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IND vs WI 5th T20I: BCCI replaces Arshdeep Singh with Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to India squad for 5th T20I vs West Indies in Bengaluru after Arshdeep Singh injured his bowling shoulder in Hyderabad; final call on Arshdeep before match.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 04:23 PM IST

IND vs WI 5th T20I: BCCI replaces Arshdeep Singh with Bhuvneshwar Kumar
BCCI adds Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the squad.
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to India's squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies in Bengaluru after Arshdeep Singh suffered a shoulder injury. Arshdeep has not been ruled out yet and a final call on his availability will be made before the match.

Arshdeep suffers blow in Hyderabad

The BCCI announced that the fifth T20I will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17. Arshdeep suffered an injury to his left bowling shoulder while batting in the fourth T20I against West Indies, retiring hurt after being struck by a bouncer. West Indies ultimately won the match by 24 runs, levelling the series at 2-2.

In its statement, the BCCI said, "The Men's Selection Committee has added Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the India squad for the fifth T20I against West Indies. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was added to the squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I. A decision on his participation in the final T20I will be taken before the game based on his recovery.'

Bhuvneshwar returns after three years

The BCCI announced that the fifth T20I will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17. Arshdeep suffered an injury to his left bowling shoulder while batting in the fourth T20I against West Indies, retiring hurt after being struck by a bouncer. West Indies ultimately won the match by 24 runs, levelling the series at 2-2.

Also read: Law and Order collapses in UP? Man beaten to death in broad daylight, wife, children weep Watch video

Updated squad

India's updated squad for the 5th T20I: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

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