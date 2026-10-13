IND vs WI 4th T20I: Hyderabad Police roll out major security plan ahead of uppal clash, deploy 2,200 cops

Heavy security and traffic arrangements made for India vs West Indies 4th T20 match at Uppal stadium on Wednesday.

Around 2,200 police personnel will be deployed for the India vs West Indies 4th T20 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Wednesday at 7 pm, with approximately 40,000 spectators expected to attend. Malkajgiri Commissioner B. Sumathi provided information on the security and traffic arrangements.

Tight security with CCTVs and drones

Police will implement strict security measures at the stadium, including 408 CCTV cameras and two drones for monitoring and crowd management. Four undercover police teams and five She Teams will ensure safety, particularly for women. Additionally, special teams will monitor for drug-related activities.

In order to prevent connectivity problems during the game, officials have requested that telecom companies Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea expand network capacity surrounding the stadium.Spectators have been advised to reach early, use public transport and buy tickets only from authorised sources.

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Traffic, parking and travel advisory

Traffic Police have designated parking for approximately 8,000 vehicles, comprising 4,600 four-wheelers and 3,400 two-wheelers. Only VVIPs, VIPs, and authorized pass holders can park inside the stadium via LG Godown and EK Minar check posts. Other spectators can park at Jain Properties, Modern Bakery, and Agarwal Properties on Uppal-Ramanthapur Road, as well as TG IALA on Uppal-Habsiguda Road.

More parking has been identified near various locations, including NGRI Metro, Stadium Metro, and others. The police have outlined route plans for spectators from multiple areas and will divert heavy vehicles from specific points. They have also requested RTC buses and Metro Rail to extend services and may temporarily stop traffic at key junctions for emergencies.