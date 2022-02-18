Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma’s one handed six shows how much the game has changed

India and West Indies are battling it out in the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the second T20 international match. India is cruising along nicely while batting first, but the one thing that has caught everyone's attention is the one-handed off side six by Rohit Sharma.

He simply tried to play an inside out off a goof length delivery, but the bowl came a little late. However, Sharma didn’t check his shot and went for the one-handed swing. The impact was so much that the ball ended up being over the point boundary. Sunil Gavaskar, while doing the commentary, described it as something to be enjoyed and not analysed.

That’s probably the fittest explanation of what happened there because nobody could have thought of such a shot just a few years ago. The game has changed so much that the usual cricketing shots are not relevant anymore. What’s important is getting runs, method doesn’t matter.

For the match, India named an unchanged playing XI while West Indies brought in Jason Holder in place of Fabien Allen.

At the time of the toss, Windies skipper Pollard said: "Looks a good track. The last game dew was the factor. We will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total. Continue to execute our skills. We can’t do much in a one-day break. One change. Jason is fit. Fabian misses out."

READ | Could Virat Kohli skip three match T20I series versus Sri Lanka?

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma said: " We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to improve. We have got the same team."

(With inputs from ANI)