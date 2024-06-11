IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

India is set to face the USA on Wednesday (June 12) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

In an exciting contest, India will lock horns with the United States on Wednesday (June 12) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Riding on two wins, both teams are leading the Group A points table with 4 points.

The Rohit Sharma-led side started their campaign with a thumping eight wicket-win over Ireland on June 5. Later, they placed themselves at the top of the Group table by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by six runs on Sunday. The victory also marked the second-lowest target successfully defended by a team in T20 World Cup history.

Meanwhile, the host will be looking forward to securing their first win against the 2007 T20 World Cup champions. On June 6, the USA pulled off a major upset in the campaign by beating Pakistan in a thrilling super-over by 5 runs.

Live streaming details

The highly anticipated IND vs USA match is set to take place at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, starting from 8 PM IST.

Fans can watch the match on Star Sports Network. On the other hand, live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is a drop pitch which is proving to benefit bowlers more. On the other hand, batters are struggling to put a high-scoring total on board. Under such unpredictable conditions, the team choosing to bowl first may have the upper hand as pacers can dominate with their swing in the early overs.

Weather forecast

The match starts in New York at 10: 30 am local time in the US. The weather conditions are expected to be partly sunny in the morning with a temperature around 25 degrees Celsius, with humidity at approximately 50%.

Predicted playing XI

India - Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

USA - Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

