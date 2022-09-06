IND vs SL: Watch Virat Kohli get clean bowled for a duck as Dilshan Madushanka shatters his stumps

File Photo

India were off to a bad start in the Super-4 clash of Asia Cup 2022 after losing two quick wickets of opener KL Rahul and star batsman Virat Kohli. After Rahul departed early, fans hoped that Kohli’s return to form would stabilise the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma at the other end. However, Kohli gave away his prized wicket cheaply with a disappointing shot.

Young pacer Dilshan Madushanka bowled a fullish delivery which swung into the middle. Kohli went for a big heave across the line but missed as the ball shattered his stumps. Watch the video below:

India were off to a bad start after being put into bat by Sri Lanka after their skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to chase. The Super Four clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with Sri Lanka is a must win for India in order to advance in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Kohli losing his wicket without opening his score left Indian fans stunned and fearing the match was already going away from India. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, however, have stabilised the innings. Sharma reached his fifty in 9.4 overs with India at 77-2.

READ | Watch: Rohit Sharma’s huge disappointment after KL Rahul’s wicket in Asia Cup 2022