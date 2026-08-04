IND vs SL Test Series: Is Mohammed Shami replacing Jasprit Bumrah? Know who Ajit Agarkar picked

An uncapped pacer has replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah in India’s squad for the 2-match Test series vs Sri Lanka. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar overlooked Mohammed Shami.

Mohammed Shami’s hopes of returning to India’s Test team have taken another hit. With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the Sri Lanka Test series due to injury, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee picked Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi as the replacement, not Shami.

Nabi gets the nod over Shami

Bumrah participated in the 3-match ODI series against England but will miss the 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to a fitness issue. Nabi has been named as his replacement, reflecting Nabi's strong domestic performance and Shami's current position in the selection hierarchy.

Shami last represented India in Test cricket in 2023, while his final ODI appearance was in 2024 against New Zealand and his last T20I was in 2025 against England. Despite strong performances in domestic cricket, he has not been recalled to the national team due to initial fitness issues.

What the numbers say

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, previously claimed that Shami lacks the fitness for Test cricket. However, Shami's recent Ranji Trophy performance, where he took 37 wickets at an average of 16.72 in his last 7 matches, challenges this assertion. He achieved 50 maidens and 3 five-wicket hauls, including a best of 8 for 90. Despite this, uncapped J&K pacer Nabi performed better, taking 60 wickets at an average of 12.56, earning a place in the Test squad.

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What it means for Shami

Nabi’s selection indicates a strong message from Agarkar and the selectors: Shami’s return to the Test team is possible, but he must exceed expectations. To regain his spot, Shami needs to maintain full fitness and excel beyond emerging pacers, as upcoming tournaments like the Duleep Trophy see young bowlers actively competing for positions. Dominant domestic performances will be essential for Shami to earn a recall.