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IND vs SL Test: Mohammed Kaif makes big statement on Virat Kohli says, 'result would have...'

Mohammed Kaif said India could have won the Colombo Test vs Sri Lanka if Virat Kohli had played, as Kohli would have kept the team's intensity and energy high on Day 5.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

IND vs SL Test: Mohammed Kaif makes big statement on Virat Kohli says, 'result would have...'
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Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif believes that India could have secured a victory in the Colombo Test against Sri Lanka if Virat Kohli had participated. The match concluded in a draw after Day 5, with India chasing a win but held back by Sonal Dinusha's unbeaten performance that enabled Sri Lanka to preserve their lead.

Kaif says Kohli would have kept the team switched on

India was in a strong position on the final day against Sri Lanka, who had only four wickets left and a 16-run lead. However, Sonal Dinusha's unbeaten innings helped Sri Lanka declare at 429/9 with a 216-run lead, resulting in a draw. Kaif mentioned that Kohli would have kept the players engaged and focused throughout the day.

“Playing Test cricket is not everyone’s cup of tea. It is a very long game, and you have to keep bowling continuously. I felt that if someone like Virat Kohli had been playing this match, he would have been constantly shouting and keeping his team switched on,” Kaif said. He claimed that on Day 5, India took things for granted and believed the turning ball would suffice. “At times, I felt we took things for granted, thinking, ‘Just keep bowling, it will happen. The ball is turning so much, it will happen on its own,” he added.

Kaif questions India's low energy on final day

According to Kaif, India's energy levels were low and they produced relatively few opportunities on their own. He claimed that in an attempt to agitate Sonal Dinusha, Kohli would have shoved fielders like Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal. “We created very few things ourselves. Our energy levels were also very low. That is why I am saying, if Virat Kohli had been playing this Test match, the result would have been different,” Kaif said. 

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He added, “He would have been telling everyone, ‘Come on, Sarfaraz, come on, Jaiswal,’ and he would have gone after Sonal as well. Who were we getting into confrontations with? We were getting into confrontations with Kumara.” Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025. He now plays only ODIs for India.

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