IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant's reaction to Hardik Pandya batting promotion in Asia Cup goes viral- WATCH

Indian team would be hoping that Afghanistan opens its account and wins its first T20I game against Pak as it will keep India's hopes alive to qualify

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 06:57 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter @AdityaJinde7

After losing to Pakistan in the first Super Four game, India faced Sri Lanka in the must win  game on Tuesday (September 6). India began the tournament as the favorite, owing to its dominance over the island nation. But, in multi-team events, Lanka surprised everyone and handed India another setback.

SL accomplished the job in the last over to become the first side to qualify for the final after being asked to chase down a hefty target of 174. SL has already secured one of the remaining slots. If Pakistan wins today, they will join SL for the finals. If they lose to Afghanistan, India will have a chance to play in the final for the third time in a row.

Following Rohit's dismissal, there was some uncertainty in the dressing room, as it appeared like Rishabh Pant had been given the go-ahead to bat. However, a last-minute alteration occurred, and Hardik batted ahead of him. Rishabh was ready to pick up his gloves when Hardik was promoted, and his reaction is now going viral on social media.

 

Howver, Pandya could only muster 17 runs off 13 balls and Pant who came in to bat at No.6 registered the same score.

Needing 21 in 12 balls, Sri Lanka scored 14 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, almost sealing it in their favour.

Chasing what looked like a par score at the innings break, the Sri Lankans were off to a blazing start with openers Kusal Mendis (57 off 37 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (52 off 37 balls) putting on 91 runs at a brisk rate.

The fifty was up in the sixth over with both batters regularly finding the gaps and the boundaries with consummate ease, putting tremendous pressure on the Indian bowling attack that looked clueless against the positive approach adopted by the two Lankan batters.

However, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had other ideas as he struck twice in the 12th over to put the brakes on Sri Lanka's march.

But Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and (33 not out) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 not out) remained till the end to complete the task for their team with a match-winning, fifth-wicket partnership of 64 runs.

Indian team would be hoping that Afghanistan opens its account and wins its first T20I game against Pakistan as it will keep India's hopes alive to qualify for the final of the tournament.

However, if Pakistan continues to keep its record against Afghanistan intact then India will be knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022.

