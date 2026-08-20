IND vs SL 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav under BCCI's scanner, likely to be dropped for Colombo series

India may drop Kuldeep Yadav for the 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka in Colombo after his 1-wicket show in Galle; 33-year-old MP off-spinner Saransh Jain is in line to debut.

Team India may change their playing XI for the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, despite winning the first Test by 165 runs. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav might be dropped following a disappointing performance. If he is benched, 33-year-old off-spinner Saransh Jain is poised to make his India debut.

Why Kuldeep Yadav could be dropped

In Galle, Kuldeep Yadav's performance was subpar. Throughout the game, he bowled 25 overs, gave up 103 runs, and claimed just one wicket. The other two spinners, however, performed well. In just his second Test match, Manav Suthar took ten wickets and was crucial to India's victory. Ravindra Jadeja, an all-rounder, contributed four wickets as well.

Kuldeep was the only member of the XI's three left-arm spinners who didn't have any effect. A report from India claims that, in order to provide diversity, the team management is thinking of adding an off-spinner today, which would mean Kuldeep giving way to Saransh. The action is perceived as part of India's strategy to pursue a series sweep with improved spin attack balance.

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Who is Saransh Jain?

Saransh Jain has been named to replace the injured Washington Sundar in the Indian cricket team for the Sri Lanka tour. The 33-year-old off-spinner from Madhya Pradesh has played 54 first-class matches since his debut in 2014, taking 188 wickets with an average of 27.30 and scoring 2223 runs, including two centuries and 14 half-centuries.

In the recent 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, he was the second-highest wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh with 30 wickets and the leading run-scorer with 518 runs at an average of 57.55. Before this tour, he played for India A against Sri Lanka A, taking one wicket in the first Test and six wickets along with an unbeaten 70 in the second match.