IND vs SL 1st Test: Manav Suthar’s 10-wicket haul helps India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs

India finished the game just after the break on Day 5. Suthar took 4 wickets in 10 balls to wrap up Sri Lanka for 206.

India beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle and went 1-0 up in the series as Manav Suthar turned it on when it mattered most on Day 5. After taking 4 wickets in the first innings, the left-arm spinner returned with 6 more to complete a 10-wicket match. It was India’s first Test win in the ongoing WTC cycle since beating West Indies 2-0 at home last October.

India finished the game just after the break on Day 5. Suthar took 4 wickets in 10 balls to wrap up Sri Lanka for 206.

The win gave India 12 vital WTC points and the team celebrated in the dressing room. Rain also started in Galle minutes after the win, just like the weather forecast had said for Wednesday.

IND vs SL 1st Test: What happened on Day 5

Chasing 372 for victory on a deteriorating final-day surface, Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 206. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva fought hard with a 151-ball 59, while Sonal Dinusha followed up his first-innings century with an 84.

Sri Lanka sarted the second session of Day 5 at the score of 175/6, with Nuwantha and previous innings' centurion Sonal Dinusha on the crease. At that juncture, the hosts needed 197 runs to win the opening Test.

Keshara Nuwantha and Sonal Dinusha added 24 runs in the second session of Day 5 before Suthar wreaked havoc as he grabbed three wickets in the 76th over to reduce Sri Lanka to 199/9. He scalped Sonal Dinusha (84) breaking the 43-run stand between Dinusha and Nuwantha. He then got rid of Prabath Jayasuriya (0) on the very next ball and then finished the over by dismissing Lahiru Kumara (0).

Suthar didn't stop there as he came back in the very next over to remove Sri Lanka's last wicket--Keshara Nuwantha (20), to hand India a 165-run win. With Nuwantha's wicket, Suthar registered six wickets in India's second bowling innings and completed his maiden 10-wicket haul, in only his second Test.

Earlier, Sri Lanka started the final day on 84/4, with Sonal Dinusha (25*) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (31*) unbeaten.