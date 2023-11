Virat Kohli's 49th ODI ton and Ravindra Jadeja'a stunning 5 wicket haul led India to a 243 run win over South Africa today at Eden Gardens.

Virat Kohli's 49th ODI ton and Ravindra Jadeja'a stunning 5 wicket haul led India to a 243 run win over South Africa today at Eden Gardens. With this triumph, India has registered their eighth consecutive win in the tournament now.