Former India cricketer VVS Laxman will replace Gambhir as head coach for the South Africa T20Is, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

In a surprising turn of events, the Team India head coach will not be travelling with the squad for the upcoming four-match T20I series against South Africa, starting November 8.

The former India batsman has been named appointed interim head coach as Gautam Gambhir will travel to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Laxman has previously served as interim coach for India on several occasions, stepping in for then-head coach Rahul Dravid. During his tenure, India achieved a 4-1 victory over Zimbabwe in T20Is earlier this year.

The report further reveals that the staff and other coaches working at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, like Sairaj Bahutule, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Subhadeep Ghosh, will be part of the coaching staff under Laxman.

India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, will compete in four T20I matches in Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg on November 8, 10, 13, and 15, respectively. The team is set to depart around November 3, and they are expected to leave for the major event on November 10-11.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav for the four T20Is on October 25 (Friday).

T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

