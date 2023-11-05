Headlines

Viral video: Fearless woman grapples massive rainbow python in her arms, internet reacts

India's highest-paid content creator's first salary was Rs 5000, now worth Rs 100 crore, lost both his parents when...

Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

'Kaddu jaisi shakal leke...': Richa Chadha gives befitting reply to trolls criticising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli reunites with AB de Villiers on 35th Birthday, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Fearless woman grapples massive rainbow python in her arms, internet reacts

India's highest-paid content creator's first salary was Rs 5000, now worth Rs 100 crore, lost both his parents when...

Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

10 unhealthy habits that can affect your digestive system

Tips to manage blood sugar levels this Diwali

10 superfoods to boost immunity during winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

Meet Shark Tank India's newest shark, once sold cable TV, now worth over Rs 12,800 crore and is the richest...

Randeep Hooda recalls slipping into depression after his film Battle Of Saragarhi got shelved: ‘Mere parents toh mujhe…’

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli reunites with AB de Villiers on 35th Birthday, watch viral video

India currently holds the top spot in the points table with zero losses experienced so far. They are followed by South Africa at no.2, having lost once so far in the marquee tournament. Both the teams have qualified for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An epic reunion of RCB players, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers was witnessed during the thrilling World Cup 2023 clash of India and South Africa at Eden Gardens.

A video of former teammates and close friends surfaced online, showing Kohli hugging AB on his 35th birthday. 

Kohli and AB played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL), until the latter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2021. 

AB, who announced his retirement from international cricket back in 2018, joined RCB in 2011 and emerged to be one of the best players of IPL. In his association with RCB, he scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.70. His highest score of 133 runs (not out) was scored against Mumbai Indians in 2015.

Meanwhile, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. As of now, India have lost their first two wickets of Rohit Sharma (40 runs) and Shubman Gill (23 runs).

India currently holds the top spot in the points table with zero losses experienced so far. They are followed by South Africa at no.2, having lost once so far in the marquee tournament. Both the teams have qualified for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Diwali 2023: 5 thoughtful Deepawali gift ideas to light up hearts

IND vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa Match 37

Meet India’s most generous man donated Rs 5.6 crore daily, it's not Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Premji

Delhi Pollution: N95 or cloth? Which masks can help reduce exposure to pollutants?

IND vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE