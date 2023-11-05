IND vs SA: Virat Kohli reunites with AB de Villiers on 35th Birthday, watch viral video

India currently holds the top spot in the points table with zero losses experienced so far. They are followed by South Africa at no.2, having lost once so far in the marquee tournament. Both the teams have qualified for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals.

An epic reunion of RCB players, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers was witnessed during the thrilling World Cup 2023 clash of India and South Africa at Eden Gardens.

A video of former teammates and close friends surfaced online, showing Kohli hugging AB on his 35th birthday.

The reunion of Virat Kohli and AB Diviiliers pic.twitter.com/q9dw3Lzztl — ANSH. (@KohliPeak) November 5, 2023

Kohli and AB played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL), until the latter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2021.

AB, who announced his retirement from international cricket back in 2018, joined RCB in 2011 and emerged to be one of the best players of IPL. In his association with RCB, he scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.70. His highest score of 133 runs (not out) was scored against Mumbai Indians in 2015.

Meanwhile, India had won the toss and opted to bat first. As of now, India have lost their first two wickets of Rohit Sharma (40 runs) and Shubman Gill (23 runs).

