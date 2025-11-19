IND vs SA: Team India rope in THIS ambidextrous spinner to tackle South Africa spin threat ahead of 2nd test in Guwahati, he is from..., age is...

India has called in ambidextrous Bengal spinner Kaushik Maity to help prepare for South Africa's spin threat in the second Test at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. Maity’s rare ability to bowl both off-spin and left-arm spin offered invaluable practice to Indian batters after their defeat in Kolkata.

After a 30-run defeat in the opening Test at Eden Gardens, India faces a fresh challenge in the second Test against South Africa at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati. To prepare for the spin threat, India has turned to an unconventional option: ambidextrous Bengal spinner Kaushik Maity.

A New Approach to Spin

In the first Test, South Africa's spin duo of Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj dismantled India’s batting lineup in the fourth innings, bowling them out for just 93, their lowest fourth-innings score in a home Test. To help the Indian batters better prepare for the spin challenge, India brought in Maity for a match-simulation practice session. The 26-year-old spinner, who can bowl both off-spin and left-arm spin, was seen as a useful addition to the team’s preparations for the second Test.

Kaushik Maity’s Unique Talent

Though not widely known at the international level, Kaushik Maity has been making an impression in domestic cricket. He has represented Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has participated in trials with the Rajasthan Royals. In his career, Maity has played eight List A matches and three T20s, picking up 11 wickets, including a three-wicket haul in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

During the practice session, Maity showcased his rare ability to bowl with both hands, switching between off-spin for left-handed batters and left-arm spin for right-handed batters. This unique skill allowed him to offer Indian batters a varied and dynamic challenge ahead of the second Test, helping them prepare for South Africa’s spin attack.

A Dream Opportunity for Maity

For Maity, it was an extraordinary opportunity to bowl to some of India’s top cricketers, including Ravindra Jadeja, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, and Devdutt Padikkal. Although he didn’t receive specific guidance from head coach Gautam Gambhir or bowling coach Morne Morkel, Maity relied on his natural variations and stock deliveries to test the batters. The chance to bowl to international players was a significant moment in his career.

“It was a dream come true to bowl to players like Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja),” Maity said. He also shared valuable advice from Jadeja, who noted that Maity’s natural length was around 4 to 5 meters. Jadeja suggested shortening the length by a meter and increasing the pace through the air to make it harder for batters to adjust.

Looking Ahead

Maity is aware that an IPL contract remains an important milestone for any young cricketer, and he is working hard to hone his skills, particularly in T20 cricket. Sessions like these, where he learns from experienced international players, are invaluable in helping him take the next step in his career.

While Maity is still at the beginning of his professional journey, his dedication to improvement and the chance to bowl in high-pressure scenarios like these will help him build his game for the future. With the right guidance and experience, he has the potential to make his mark in Indian cricket in the years to come.