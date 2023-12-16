Headlines

Sports

Sports

IND vs SA: Rinku Singh to make his ODI debut? KL Rahul gives major update

Besides Rinku Singh, KL Rahul also drops a massive update about wicket-keeper Sanju Samson's availability.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 01:06 AM IST

Ahead of the highly anticipated first ODI match of the series between India and South Africa tomorrow (17 December 2023), KL Rahul has dropped a massive update about Rinku Singh’s ODI debut. 

Rinku’s commendable performances in the recent T20I series played against Australia and South Africa have impressed India's ODI skipper KL Rahul. In the pre-match press conference, Rahul praised Rinku by saying that the young star has shown good performance across formats in first-class cricket and he will get the opportunity in the ODI series. 

"What has been good to see is the temperament and game awareness that he (Rinku) has shown in the T20I series. He has shown how good a player he has been. We have seen the calmness. That has been very refreshing for me to see as well on the television. He has performed well across formats in first-class cricket. He will get his opportunity even in the ODI series," Rahul said.

Rahul further informs about his role in the three-match ODI series against the Proteas. He said, "I will be doing wicket-keeping & batting in the middle order in this ODI series. I am happy to take any role in the Test series which the captain, the coach, and the management wants. Of course, even in T20, I want to play for my country."

Besides Rinku, Rahul also drops a massive update about wicket-keeper Sanju Samson's availability. The Indian skipper has confirmed that Sanju will bat in the middle order and the most ideal position for him would be No.5 or 6.

“Sanju will bat in the middle order. That is the role he has played in ODI cricket. He will bat at either No. 5 or 6. For now, I am going to do wicket-keeping in this series but if there is an opportunity then at some point, he will also keep the wickets,” said the 31-year-old.

The first ODI will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. 

India’s updated ODI squad for South Africa series: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

