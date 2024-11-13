India will face South Africa in the third T20I of the series at SuperSport Park today (November 13).

Following a defeat in the opening match, South Africa made a strong comeback on Sunday, securing a dramatic three-wicket win over India in the second T20I to level the series at 1-1. The teams are now set to meet again in the third match, scheduled for today, November 13, at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The upcoming clash is expected to be pivotal, with both teams eager to take lead in the series.

The second T20I was a thrilling, nail-biting contest, with South African batter Tristan Stubbs playing a pivotal role in leading his team to victory in a low-scoring match. Against the T20 World Cup champions, India, Stubbs' calm and composed knock of 47* off 41 balls under pressure guided South Africa to chase down the target, securing a vital three-wicket win and leveling the series at 1-1. The match highlighted Stubbs' growing reputation in the game, as he delivered a match-winning performance in a tense, closely-fought encounter.

Live Streaming Details

The much-anticipated IND vs SA T20I series will be broadcast live on Sports 18-1 and Sports 18-2 channels in India. Fans can also watch the exciting matches for free via live streaming on JioCinema.

Pitch Report

SuperSport Park in Centurion is well-known for its lively, bouncy pitch, where the new ball tends to swing and seam, creating difficulties for batsmen. The captain winning the toss might opt to bowl first to capitalize on these conditions.

Weather Report

AccuWeather forecasts favourable conditions for the upcoming game at SuperSport Park. The temperature is expected to range from 25°C to 27°C, with a pleasant and warm day ahead. Winds will blow from the west-northwest at 9 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 26 km/h. The good news for fans is that there is only a 25% chance of rain and just a 6% likelihood of thunderstorms. Cloud cover will be around 39%, and no significant rainfall is anticipated. As a result, fans can look forward to an uninterrupted and exciting game.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.