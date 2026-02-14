Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: What happens if iconic clash is washed out in Colombo? ICC rules explained

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor give couple goals, give perfect mantra for healthy relationship: 'We don't plan...'
SPORTS
Rain threatens to wash out the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo, with over 90 percent rain forecast. If abandoned, both teams will share points and qualify for the Super 8 stage. Debate continues over whether ICC should introduce reserve days for marquee group matches.
The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15, faces a serious weather threat. Forecasts indicate a more than 90 percent chance of rain, raising concerns that the high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash could be abandoned.
Cricket fans across the globe have been eagerly awaiting the contest, widely regarded as the marquee fixture of the tournament. Both teams remain unbeaten so far, and the result of this match is expected to play a decisive role in determining qualification for the Super 8 stage.
If persistent showers prevent a result, the two sides will split the points. In that scenario, India would retain top spot in the group standings owing to a superior net run rate, moving to five points. Pakistan would also reach five points but remain second due to net run rate differences.
A no-result would effectively seal qualification for both teams, as no other side in the group would be able to match the five-point tally. Consequently, the final group fixtures for India and Pakistan would carry little significance in terms of advancement, serving only as formalities rather than decisive encounters.
Given the magnitude of the rivalry, many supporters believe the International Cricket Council (ICC) should consider allocating a reserve day for this fixture. India vs Pakistan matches draw enormous global attention, with fans often travelling long distances at considerable expense to witness the spectacle.
However, implementing a reserve day for select group matches poses logistical and ethical challenges. At present, only the semifinals and final have designated backup days. Introducing one exclusively for high-profile contests would raise questions about fairness and equal treatment for all teams.
Moreover, ICC tournaments follow tightly packed schedules, with matches played daily across venues. Adding reserve days for group-stage fixtures would disrupt planning, broadcasting commitments and venue availability. For these reasons, the ICC has historically refrained from including reserve days in the league phase.
While supporters hope for clear skies in Colombo, the ultimate decision rests with the weather and whether cricket’s most intense rivalry can unfold as planned.