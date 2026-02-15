FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha wishes Abhishek Sharma well, then sends him back for duck

The top-ranked T20I batter had been battling a stomach bug even before the tournament opener in Mumbai last week. Despite being unwell, he played the match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium, only to fall for a golden duck.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 07:42 PM IST

India's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign suffered a setback as Abhishek Sharma fell for a four-ball duck in the opening over of their high-octane clash against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sharma, who was playing his second World Cup match, miscued a length ball to the mid-on fielder, handing Pakistan an early breakthrough. This was Sharma's second duck in two outings in his maiden T20 World Cup, having fallen for a golden duck in the tournament opener against the United States of America.

Abhishek Sharma struggling with illness

Abhishek Sharma's struggles with illness had already cast a shadow over his World Cup campaign. The top-ranked T20I batter had been battling a stomach bug even before the tournament opener in Mumbai last week. Despite being unwell, he played the match against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium, only to fall for a golden duck. He was subsequently unavailable for selection during India's second match against Namibia in Delhi earlier this week, and was even admitted to a hospital in the capital due to an upset stomach and viral fever.

Despite Sharma's early dismissal, India rebounded quickly, with his opening partner Ishan Kishan storming through the Powerplay. At the time of writing, India had scaled to 41 for one in five overs, thanks to Kishan's aggressive batting.

Pakistan's tactical masterstroke

Pakistan's captain Salman Agha had taken a bold decision to take the new ball himself, and it paid off immediately. Agha's move to bowl himself in the opening over caught India off guard, and Sharma's dismissal set the tone for the rest of the match. Agha had earlier expressed his desire to face Sharma, saying, "I hope Abhishek Sharma plays tomorrow. I hope he's recovering well. We want to play against the best." 

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav maintained the status quo on the handshaking tradition with Pakistan, as he didn't extend his hand to the Men in Green skipper, Salman Agha, at the toss in match 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday.

Following the attack in Pahalgam in April last year and rising tensions between the two nations, the senior Indian men's cricket team had refrained from shaking hands with Pakistan players before or after matches throughout the Asia Cup 2025 trilogy.

This 'no handshake' trend continued in subsequent encounters between India and Pakistan in various ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments, including the Asia Cup Rising Stars and the Under-19 Cricket World Cup matches.

