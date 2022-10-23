Search icon
Ind vs Pak T20 WC: Haris Rauf sets up Suryakumar Yadav for a soft dismissal

Haris Rauf displayed good presence of mind while bowling against Suryakumar Yadav in the T20 World Cup encounter.

As India and Pakistan are contesting a much-hyped game in Melbourne, Australia, one player that was in the middle of all the discussion was Suryakumar Yadav. After all, he is ranked number two in the world in T20 format. The first is Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. However, today wasn’t meant for Suryakumar’s heroics. He was dismissed quite early by the Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf.

Rauf was quite calculated in his approach and he delivered just when Pakistan needed it the most. Rauf, with his express pace, tested Suryakumar with his short balls before going for the kill. Suryakumar handled the short balls well, but then came the inswinger which cramped him for space. The outside edge of Suryakumar’s bat reached Rizwan behind the stumps quite comfortably and that left India in the lurch. Now, the country is pinning its hope on ace batsman Virat Kohli who is out there in the middle.

Earlier, batting first Pakistan reached to the score of 158 for 9 with good fifties from Nawaz and Shan Masood. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh were the pick of the bowlers who took 3 wickets each.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Indian chase was rattled by brilliant Pakistan fast bowlers in the beginning itself. The game is not over yet though.  

