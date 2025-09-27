Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan calls Amaal Mallik ‘dogla’ on Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar, says ‘aap kisi ke...'

Odisha: PM Modi inaugurates Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train, launches BSNL's indigenous 4G services in Rs 60000 crore projects

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands 'complete denuclearisation': 'Top priority...'

Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free...

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'

IND vs SL: Why was Dasun Shanaka not given run out in Super Over? Here's what MCC law says

This luxurious train journey for Rs 21 lakh for 7 nights per person offers ‘Maharaja' like facilities, it runs from....; know complete itinerary, fare and more

Rise and Fall: Aarush Bhola clashes with Ashneer Grover, threatens to quit the show; watch

Was Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli’s cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood unplanned? Aryan Khan allegedly crafted…

Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free...

Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands 'complete denuclearisation': 'Top priority...'

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands...

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeSports

SPORTS

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'

Now, before the Asia Cup final, Shoaib Akhtar advised Pakistan's bowlers to focus on taking wickets and target Abhishek Sharma, who has been a key player for India throughout the tournament. Read here to know what former Pak pacer said.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 01:08 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Despite two losses to India in the Asia Cup 2025, Shoaib Akhtar believes Pakistan can turn the tables in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Before the match, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar urged Salman Ali Agha's team to fight aggressively, especially against Abhishek Sharma.

The Super 4s match saw tensions rise as Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi exchanged heated words with Indian openers Abhishek and Shubman Gill. However, India ultimately won the match.

Now, before the Asia Cup final, Shoaib Akhtar advised Pakistan's bowlers to focus on taking wickets and target Abhishek Sharma, who has been a key player for India throughout the tournament.

In the previous match against Pakistan, Abhishek scored 74 runs off 35 balls, significantly contributing to India's successful chase of 172 with seven balls to spare. He also scored 75 runs off 37 balls in the game against Bangladesh.

Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final

Speaking to a local platform, as quoted by Geosuper, Akhtar told the Pakistan player to try and break the aura of the Indian team and go in with the same attitude they had against Bangladesh.

“Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura. Just play with this mindset that you had in the match against Bangladesh. This is the kind of mindset you need. You don't need to bowl 20 overs; you just need to get wickets,” Akhtar said on the ‘Game On Hai’ programme.

“Mark my words, if Abhishek Sharma gets out in the first two overs, they will get in trouble. The starts they are getting, they are going to struggle if Abhishek gets out early. It's not like that, Abhishek will not mistime the ball; he will do that; you just need to go for the kill. If you come out fighting, India will realise that we have to work hard for our runs,” he added.

Shoaib Akhtar believes that India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, will be aware of Pakistan's potential threat and will urge his team to perform at their best to win the Asia Cup.

 

“I know Gautam Gambhir. He will tell his team that ‘you need to bring your A game against Pakistan’. Pakistan will play the worst cricket, they will pick the worst side, but as soon as they reach the final, they play the best cricket, and they win the finals. It has happened so my times with us,” said Akhtar.

 

India is scheduled to play Sri Lanka in their final Super 4s match on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Stadium, before the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Disha Patel: "Adaptation to new realities requires constant professional development"
Disha Patel on Tax Reforms and Professional Development
Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor
Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi
How Ankur Warikoo went from Rs 3 LPA to Rs 33 LPA in just 5 years
How Ankur Warikoo went from Rs 3 LPA to Rs 33 LPA in just 5 years
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement after Trump's meeting with Pakistan's Sharif, Munir: 'Trump 2.0 a completely different...'
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement after Trump's meeting with Pakistan's Sharif, Munir
Unusually cold winter ahead for Delhi-NCR? How La Niña could bring North India’s coldest season in years, all you need to know
Unusually cold winter ahead for Delhi-NCR? How La Niña could bring North India..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE