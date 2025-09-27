IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'

Now, before the Asia Cup final, Shoaib Akhtar advised Pakistan's bowlers to focus on taking wickets and target Abhishek Sharma, who has been a key player for India throughout the tournament. Read here to know what former Pak pacer said.

Despite two losses to India in the Asia Cup 2025, Shoaib Akhtar believes Pakistan can turn the tables in the final at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Before the match, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar urged Salman Ali Agha's team to fight aggressively, especially against Abhishek Sharma.

The Super 4s match saw tensions rise as Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi exchanged heated words with Indian openers Abhishek and Shubman Gill. However, India ultimately won the match.

Now, before the Asia Cup final, Shoaib Akhtar advised Pakistan's bowlers to focus on taking wickets and target Abhishek Sharma, who has been a key player for India throughout the tournament.

In the previous match against Pakistan, Abhishek scored 74 runs off 35 balls, significantly contributing to India's successful chase of 172 with seven balls to spare. He also scored 75 runs off 37 balls in the game against Bangladesh.

Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final

Speaking to a local platform, as quoted by Geosuper, Akhtar told the Pakistan player to try and break the aura of the Indian team and go in with the same attitude they had against Bangladesh.

“Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura. Just play with this mindset that you had in the match against Bangladesh. This is the kind of mindset you need. You don't need to bowl 20 overs; you just need to get wickets,” Akhtar said on the ‘Game On Hai’ programme.

“Mark my words, if Abhishek Sharma gets out in the first two overs, they will get in trouble. The starts they are getting, they are going to struggle if Abhishek gets out early. It's not like that, Abhishek will not mistime the ball; he will do that; you just need to go for the kill. If you come out fighting, India will realise that we have to work hard for our runs,” he added.

Shoaib Akhtar believes that India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, will be aware of Pakistan's potential threat and will urge his team to perform at their best to win the Asia Cup.

“I know Gautam Gambhir. He will tell his team that ‘you need to bring your A game against Pakistan’. Pakistan will play the worst cricket, they will pick the worst side, but as soon as they reach the final, they play the best cricket, and they win the finals. It has happened so my times with us,” said Akhtar.

India is scheduled to play Sri Lanka in their final Super 4s match on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Stadium, before the Asia Cup 2025 final.