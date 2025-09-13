Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, key matches, more

India and Pakistan have faced off 19 times in Asia Cup history, with India leading 10-6 and 3 matches ending in no result. Their high-stakes encounters showcase intense rivalry, memorable moments, and thrilling cricket, making every Asia Cup clash a must-watch for fans worldwide.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 02:18 PM IST

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Head-to-Head record, stats, key matches, more
The India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket is one of the most intense and historic in the sport. In the Asia Cup, their encounters have been a showcase of high-stakes cricket, filled with memorable moments and passionate performances. As of the 2025 Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have faced each other 19 times in the tournament's history. India holds a slight edge with 10 victories, while Pakistan has won 6 matches. Three encounters have ended without a result.

Format Breakdown

ODI Matches: 15 matches

India Wins: 8

Pakistan Wins: 5

No Result: 2

T20I Matches: 4 matches

India Wins: 3

Pakistan Wins: 1

No Result: 0

This breakdown highlights India's consistent performance in both formats, with a stronger record in ODIs.

Memorable encounters

Over the years, several India-Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup have stood out:

  • 2014: Pakistan edged out India by 1 wicket in a thrilling finish.
  • 2016: India won by 5 wickets, showcasing their resilience under pressure.
  • 2018: India defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets in a dominant display.

These matches underscore the unpredictability and excitement that this rivalry brings to the Asia Cup.

Where to Watch

The India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match is scheduled for September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fans can catch the live action on Sony Sports Network and stream it via SonyLIV.

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup encounters are more than just cricket matches; they are events that capture the imagination of millions. With both teams bringing their best to the field, fans can expect another thrilling chapter in this storied rivalry.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Rohit-Virat’s absence, here’s why IND vs PAK match is proving to be least-hyped

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Rohit-Virat's absence, here's why IND vs PAK match is proving to be least-hyped
