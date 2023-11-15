IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Why 'in-form' Shubman Gill walked off to pavilion 'not-out'?

Headlines

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long standing record for most runs in ODI World Cup

'Won't be making...': Australian pacer Mitchell Starc announces retirement plans

Buy tracksuits on Amazon that will spice up your athleisure style

Congress has no vision for development of Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi condemns Congress

Meet woman, Harvard alumnus, who left high paying job in US to lead family's saree business in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long standing record for most runs in ODI World Cup

'Won't be making...': Australian pacer Mitchell Starc announces retirement plans

Buy tracksuits on Amazon that will spice up your athleisure style

8 Bollywood blockbusters Priyanka Chopra rejected

Most 50+ scores in a World Cup edition

7 types of lemons found in India and their benefits 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Tiger 3 actress Simran took notes from these real life politicians to play Pakistan PM in Salman Khan-starrer

Mahesh Thakur reveals why he agreed to do Aangan, talks about sharing screen space with three girls | Exclusive

Nana Patekar slaps fan: Govinda case is reminder actor may face huge fine, jail time if victim presses charges

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Why 'in-form' Shubman Gill walked off to pavilion 'not-out'?

ICC World Cup 2023: India is facing New Zealand in the semi-final clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

During the thrilling semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, India’s star opening batter Shubman Gill had to walk off to the pavilion ‘not out’. 

After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Gill and Virat Kohli were maintaining a partnership of 93 runs. However, Gill, who was batting on 79 off 65, had to end his innings abruptly and walk off to the dressing room after suffering cramps.

As a result, Gill was declared ‘retired hurt’ and Shreyas Iyer came to strike. However, Gill can still make a comeback to the match if he recovers, as he is declared ‘retired hurt’ and not ‘retired out.’

Today, the 24-year-old knocked his third half century and scored 349 runs in the tournament so far. Talking about the match, India has reached 200+ run mark and Kohli scored his fourth consecutive fifty in the World Cup 2023 campaign.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Diabetes Day 2023 theme, significance: Key differences between Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

When Emraan Hashmi said he wanted to take Katrina Kaif on a romantic date, do an intimate scene with Deepika Padukone

PM assured all possible help: CM Dhami said as he conducts inspection at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

One of India's richest actors has never given a hit, has more luxury cars than Khans, runs Rs 2500 crore business empire

This man introduced burgers, pizzas, ice-creams to Indians before Independence; know about him

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE