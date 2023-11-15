IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Why 'in-form' Shubman Gill walked off to pavilion 'not-out'?

ICC World Cup 2023: India is facing New Zealand in the semi-final clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During the thrilling semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, India’s star opening batter Shubman Gill had to walk off to the pavilion ‘not out’.

After Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, Gill and Virat Kohli were maintaining a partnership of 93 runs. However, Gill, who was batting on 79 off 65, had to end his innings abruptly and walk off to the dressing room after suffering cramps.

As a result, Gill was declared ‘retired hurt’ and Shreyas Iyer came to strike. However, Gill can still make a comeback to the match if he recovers, as he is declared ‘retired hurt’ and not ‘retired out.’

Today, the 24-year-old knocked his third half century and scored 349 runs in the tournament so far. Talking about the match, India has reached 200+ run mark and Kohli scored his fourth consecutive fifty in the World Cup 2023 campaign.