IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli bows down to Sachin Tendulkar after breaking legend’s record of most ODI hundreds - watch

Virat Kohli has scripted history at Wankhede Stadium as he breaks the long-standing record of Sachin Tendulkar of scoring most hundreds (49) in ODIs.

Kohli scored his 50th ton during the semi-final clash against New Zealand and has become the sole holder of this prestigious record now. After hitting the historical ton, Kohli paid Sachin Tendulkar tribute by bowing down to him. This was Kohli’s 80th international century and third in the tournament so far.