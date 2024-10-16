Virat Kohli was seen wearing a hoodie to shield himself from the rain as he was escorted by two ground staff members and KSCA officials to the indoor nets

Former India captain Virat Kohli received a warm welcome at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite the rain causing disruptions in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Kohli was seen taking a stroll near the stands alongside young cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Indian team, especially Virat Kohli, was ready for the conditions. He was seen wearing a hoodie to shield himself from the rain as he was escorted by two ground staff members and KSCA officials to the indoor nets. The former India captain appeared focused as he navigated through the wet conditions.

Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/LNxd55Bt9N — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 16, 2024

Soon after Kohli, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were also escorted to the indoor practice area. Kohli, Jaiswal, and several other Indian batters spent a couple of hours taking throwdowns from the team's support staff.

Fans at Chinnaswamy Stadium were thrilled to see a glimpse of their local hero, Virat Kohli, who received loud cheers despite the rainy weather.

Meanwhile, the first session of the opening Test between India and New Zealand was washed out due to varying intensities of rain on Wednesday. The toss, originally scheduled for 9 AM, could not take place as heavy rain persisted throughout the morning.

In 2024, Virat Kohli has played in three Tests but has yet to score fifty or more runs. During the Bangladesh series, he recorded scores of 6, 17, 47, and 29* in four innings.

Kohli is eager to regain his form in the upcoming Tests against New Zealand. In a recent press conference, head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed his support for Kohli and made a significant prediction regarding his performance.

"My thoughts about Virat has always been very clear, that he is a world-class cricketer, he has performed for such a long period of time," head coach Gautam Gambhir said.