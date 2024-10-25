Fans were quick to react, some even jokingly comparing his batting woes to cooking instant noodles, Maggie, with the suggestion that he couldn’t even get two minutes at the crease

Fans and experts alike are in shock after Virat Kohli's unexpected dismissal during the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. After Shubman Gill's dismissal, Kohli came to the crease and misjudged a full toss from Mitchell Santner. A rare moment of failure for the star batter came as the ball slipped under his bat and crashed into the stumps. Kohli's walk back to the pavilion was one of disbelief; his performance visibly frustrated him.

This dismissal is all the more striking given Kohli's performance in the previous Test in Bengaluru, where he managed 0 and 70. But his expectations were high, and this latest setback has also sparked discussions on his current batting form. Kohli, a fan favourite, suffered what many are calling an embarrassing moment in his career as the crowd at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium fell silent.

Fans were quick to react, some even jokingly comparing his batting woes to cooking instant noodles, Maggie, with the suggestion that he couldn’t even get two minutes at the crease. This is Kohli’s 19th dismissal to spinners since 2021 and reignites conversations of his recent performances against spin bowling.

Simple steps to cook Maggi -



Step 1: Boil one cup of water.



Step 2: As soon as Virat goes for batting, put maggi in the boiled water and add masala.



Step 3: stir till Virat is onfield.



Step 4: As soon as Virat Kohli is back in the pavilion, your maggi is ready to eat......… — Pankaj (@Pankaj41627) October 25, 2024

Kohli's form will be under the microscope as India looks to regain momentum in this Test series. Kohli has lost form, and the team lost the first Test by eight wickets, and with Kohli's recent inconsistency, his role in the batting lineup becomes a question.

Kohli will be hoping to bounce back from this disappointment in the cricketing world, which will all be watching at close quarters. They would love to see him get back into form and see him rise again in the rest of the series; even legends have off days but can get up again with determination and skill.