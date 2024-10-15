The first Test will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday starting at 9:30 AM.

After securing a dominant victory over Bangladesh in the Test and T20I series, India will lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match Test series, starting on October 16 (Wednesday). This series is crucial for India, as a whitewash could secure their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Indian star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has an opportunity to make history in the first Test. Ashwin currently ranks second in the World Test Championship with 185 wickets. The star spinner needs just three more wickets to surpass Australia's Nathan Lyon and become the leading wicket-taker in WTC history. Currently, Lyon reigns the record with 187 wickets.

Here are the players with the most wickets in the WTC history

Nathan Lyon (Australia) – 187

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 185

Pat Cummins (Australia) – 175

Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 147

Stuart Broad (England) – 134

Additionally, if Ashwin manages to dismiss 15 batters in the three-match series against New Zealand, then he will script history by becoming the first bowler to reach 200 wickets in WTC history.

Meanwhile, the first Test between India and New Zealand will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday starting at 9:30 AM.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Kane Williamson*, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell(w), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

