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IND vs NZ ODI Series: Rohit Sharma's diving catch goes viral after he dismisses Finn Allen for 41, Watch

Rohit Sharma took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Finn Allen for 41 after dropping Will Young earlier, as fans praised his fielding despite his poor batting form.

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Anshika Paney

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 12:49 PM IST

IND vs NZ ODI Series: Rohit Sharma's diving catch goes viral after he dismisses Finn Allen for 41, Watch
Rohit Sharma's diving catch goes viral.
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Rohit Sharma turned back the clock in the 4th ODI between India and New Zealand with a catch nobody expected. At 39, many fans were questioning his fitness and fielding, especially after he dropped an easy catch early in the same match. But just a few overs later, the Hitman flew in the air and took one of the best catches of the series. The moment left the crowd, his teammates and the internet in complete disbelief.

The stunning catch

A well-set Finn Allen was dismissed for 41 off Axar Patel by Rohit Sharma, who dived to his right in the covers. When Axar bowled a good-length ball outside off stump, Allen was nearing his half-century and batting with confidence. Allen attempted to punch it with his back foot, but he was unable to hold the ball down.

Rohit made a flawless catch, timed his dive, and had excellent flying judgment. As he made his way back to the pavilion, Allen became enraged and punched his bat. Axar Patel was ecstatic and ran to embrace Rohit while grinning broadly. Sony Sports Network shared the footage with the description, "39 on paper, 19 in," and the moment swiftly went viral on social media.

Also read: Who is Lori Huang? Will she seek divorce from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after his affairs with Chinese 'spy' were exposed?

The earlier drop

Before the stunning catch, Rohit Sharma had a poor start in the field in the same match. He dropped Will Young on the fifth ball of the innings off Auqib Nabi at first slip, and Ishan Kishan dropped him on the very next ball. Young, dropped twice on 5, made India pay by scoring a century, as India's sloppy fielding denied the bowlers early breakthroughs.

With just 23 runs in the first two games of this series and a washed-out third ODI, Rohit Sharma has struggled with the bat. There are still concerns over his position as the second opener for the ODI World Cup next year. He is somewhat relieved by this spectacular catch, but his hitting form will be keenly monitored in the upcoming games.

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