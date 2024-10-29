Having won the first two Tests of the series, The Tom Latham-led side will have a chance to achieve yet another milestone against India in the third Test taking place in Mumbai.

India experienced its first home Test series defeat in 12 years, as New Zealand secured a dominating 2-0 lead by beating the hosts by 113 runs on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The last time India lost a Test series at home was in 2012, when England, led by Alastair Cook, triumphed 2-1.

Having won the first two Tests of the series, The Tom Latham-led side will have a chance to achieve yet another milestone against India in the third Test taking place in Mumbai. New Zealand will be hoping for a rare whitewash against India, and if they accomplish this, they will become the first team in 24 years to achieve such a historic milestone.

South Africa was the last team to whitewash India in a series, winning a two-match Test series 2-0 in 2000. New Zealand now has the chance to become the first team to achieve a whitewash against India in a series with more than two Test matches.

The team captained by Rohit Sharma will face significant pressure when they host New Zealand for the third and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting on November 1.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

