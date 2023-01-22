IND vs NZ, Hockey World Cup 2023: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand crossover match live today?

IND vs NZ, Hockey World Cup 2023

With a quarter-final spot on the line, India will face off against New Zealand in a crucial crossover match at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India finished second in Pool D, narrowly behind table-toppers England who secured their quarter-final berth due to a superior goal difference. This match promises to be an exciting and intense affair, as both teams battle for a place in the next round.

As it is a do-or-die match, Team India will have to be on their toes and bring their A-game to outshine the Kiwis. The injury to midfielder Hardik Singh has been a major setback for the team, but the Men in Blue don't have the luxury of time to look back and lament.

Midfielders Shamsher Singh and Akashdeep Singh were the goal-scorers in the previous match and all eyes will be on them once again. Under the guidance of coach Graham Reid, India will need to step up their game when it comes to converting penalty corners, an area in which they were lacking in the previous match.

Meanwhile, New Zealand finished third in Pool C and is significantly lower than India in the world rankings. At No.6, India is well ahead of No.12 New Zealand. On paper, it may appear to be an easy challenge, but India will not want to take anything for granted in a tournament as prestigious as the World Cup. India will need to be prepared for a tough battle against the Kiwis, who have the potential to surprise and upset the higher-ranked team.

The winner of the India-New Zealand match will face off against Belgium in the quarterfinals, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match take place?

The India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match will be held on the 22nd of January, Sunday.

Where will India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match take place?

The India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

When will India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match start?

The India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match on TV?

Live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match online?

Live streaming of the India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Cross-Over match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Squads

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess,PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

New Zealand: Nic Woods (captain), Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison.

