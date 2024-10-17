The 26-year-old who replaced Shubman Gill was out for a duck after facing only three balls and was caught brilliantly by Devon Conway

Sarfaraz Khan, who made a comeback to the Indian Test lineup, got a raw deal in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17 when he faced his first duck in Test cricket. The 26-year-old who replaced Shubman Gill was out for a duck after facing only three balls and was caught brilliantly by Devon Conway.

Sarfaraz was bowled by Matt Henry when he came down the track and went for a big hit over the off-side to a length delivery. However, he got a poor shot, which was a thick edge to Conway, who took a stunning catch at extra cover when India was reeling at 10/3. This dismissal was quite crucial, as not only did Sarfaraz face a lot of trouble, but it also added more to India’s early loss in the innings.

The Indian batting order was under pressure, as Rohit Sharma got out on 2 runs and Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck. Kohli’s dismissal was special because it was his first duck in the Tests since 2016. The weather was cloudy, and the fast bowlers benefitted from the pitch that offered some seam throughout the match, and Henry and Tim Southee in particular.

Sarfaraz’s wicket came at a crucial time when he could have cemented his place in the side after his brilliant knock of a double hundred in the Irani Cup. His stay was very limited to Day 2, and fans as well as selectors wondered if he could make something out of the next opportunity.

As India goes on with the fight against New Zealand, the remaining batsmen are under pressure to come and make a comeback from this poor position. After rain had washed out play earlier in the day, every run will be crucial as they seek to stage a comeback in this Test series.