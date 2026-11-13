FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shanaya Kapoor delivers a winning performance in ‘Student of the Year: After Dark’, a suspense thriller packed with twists!

Shanaya Kapoor delivers a winning performance in ‘Student of the Year: After Dar

From Diyas to a #DiwaliHug: How Help2Live Brought Diwali to Cyprus’s Presidential Palace for the First Time

From Diyas to a #DiwaliHug: How Help2Live Brought Diwali to Cyprus’s Presidentia

IND vs NZ ODI Series: Rohit Sharma's diving catch goes viral after he dismisses Finn Allen for 41, Watch

IND vs NZ ODI Series: Rohit Sharma's diving catch goes viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Virat Kohli's calm act goes viral after Gurnoor Brar clashes with Tim Seifert, Watch video

A heated on-field clash in the IND vs NZ 4th ODI needed Virat Kohli to step in. What really happened between the two players?

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Virat Kohli's calm act goes viral after Gurnoor Brar clashes with Tim Seifert, Watch video
Virat Kohli's calm act goes viral,
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli had to step in to calm things down when young pacer Gurnoor Brar got into a heated exchange with New Zealand opener Tim Seifert during the 4th ODI at Bay Oval. It was a moment that showed two sides of Indian cricket the fire of a young fast bowler and the calm of a senior player who has seen it all before.

What happened between Brar and Seifert?

The tension started early when Seifert hit Brar for a boundary and the two exchanged words. Seifert kept attacking and reached his fifty in just 39 balls, but Brar hit back soon after by dismissing him. After the wicket, Brar again walked up to Seifert before Virat Kohli stepped in to calm him down.

Brar approached Seifert after taking the wicket. The two spoke to one another once more. At that point, things might have gotten ugly. At that point, Kohli stepped in. To calm Brar down, he swiftly moved him away. In order to keep things under control, Kohli had a conversation with the young pacer.

Also read: IND vs NZ ODI Series: Rohit Sharma's diving catch goes viral after he dismisses Finn Allen for 41, Watch

Kohli's calm, Brar's fire

For fans, it was a familiar scene with roles reversed, as Kohli was once the one getting into such heated moments in Australia. Now, as the senior player, he played the mentor perfectly by calming Brar down. Brar has been one of India's biggest positives this series with his pace and confidence, but Kohli's intervention reminded everyone that aggression needs to be controlled.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nvidia After Jensen Huang: Will India's AI dream face chip shortage or open door for new rivals?
Why Jensen Huang's ouster from Nvidia could matter to India's AI ambitions
IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Virat Kohli's calm act goes viral after Gurnoor Brar clashes with Tim Seifert, Watch video
IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Virat Kohli's calm act goes viral after Gurnoor Brar clashes
Shanaya Kapoor delivers a winning performance in ‘Student of the Year: After Dark’, a suspense thriller packed with twists!
Shanaya Kapoor delivers a winning performance in ‘Student of the Year: After Dar
From cleaning toilets to $4.5 trillion empire: Who is Jensen Huang? His Nvidia exit, China spy controversy
From cleaning toilets to $4.5 trillion empire: Who is Jensen Huang?
Is PM Modi tapping Rahul Gandhi's phone? Congress MP renews open debate challenge
Is PM Modi tapping Rahul Gandhi's phone? Congress MP renews his debate challenge
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement