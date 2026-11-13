IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Virat Kohli's calm act goes viral after Gurnoor Brar clashes with Tim Seifert, Watch video

A heated on-field clash in the IND vs NZ 4th ODI needed Virat Kohli to step in. What really happened between the two players?

Virat Kohli had to step in to calm things down when young pacer Gurnoor Brar got into a heated exchange with New Zealand opener Tim Seifert during the 4th ODI at Bay Oval. It was a moment that showed two sides of Indian cricket the fire of a young fast bowler and the calm of a senior player who has seen it all before.

What happened between Brar and Seifert?

The tension started early when Seifert hit Brar for a boundary and the two exchanged words. Seifert kept attacking and reached his fifty in just 39 balls, but Brar hit back soon after by dismissing him. After the wicket, Brar again walked up to Seifert before Virat Kohli stepped in to calm him down.

Brar approached Seifert after taking the wicket. The two spoke to one another once more. At that point, things might have gotten ugly. At that point, Kohli stepped in. To calm Brar down, he swiftly moved him away. In order to keep things under control, Kohli had a conversation with the young pacer.

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Kohli's calm, Brar's fire

For fans, it was a familiar scene with roles reversed, as Kohli was once the one getting into such heated moments in Australia. Now, as the senior player, he played the mentor perfectly by calming Brar down. Brar has been one of India's biggest positives this series with his pace and confidence, but Kohli's intervention reminded everyone that aggression needs to be controlled.