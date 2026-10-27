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IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma slams 35-ball ton, shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record

Abhishek Sharma hit 35-ball 113 vs New Zealand in 3rd T20I in Wellington, his 11th T20 ton surpassing Virat Kohli's 10, as India scored record 118 in powerplay chasing 199.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma slams 35-ball ton, shatters Virat Kohli's major T20I record
Abhishek Sharma celebrates after his record-breaking 35-ball century.
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    Abhishek Sharma smashed a 35-ball hundred against New Zealand in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday, scoring 113 off 38 balls with nine fours and 11 sixes while chasing 199. It was his 11th T20 hundred overall, going past Virat Kohli's 10 and his second T20I ton this year and fourth overall.

    Record powerplay sets up chase

    Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the batting aggressively, leading India to score 26 runs in the first over and 118 without loss in the first six overs, establishing records for the highest scores in T20Is among Full-Member nations for both the first over and the powerplay.

    Abhishek played a remarkable innings against New Zealand, scoring 113 runs off 35 balls. He reached his fifty quickly and helped India reach 178 for two by the halfway stage, needing just 21 runs to win the match and secure the series.

    Also read: Terror attack in Germany? Man drives BMW into crowd; five injured

    Comeback after a slow start

    With scores of fewer than thirty in the first two games, Abhishek had a quiet start to the series. He made a strong comeback in Wellington and returned to his best form. From the beginning, his ability to hit sixes has been crucial. He used both pace and spin against New Zealand.

    With 11 T20 centuries, Abhishek now leads the list among Indian batters. The list includes runs scored in international cricket, IPL and other T20 leagues. His knock helped India dominate the chase and put them in a strong position in the series.

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