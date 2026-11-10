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IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain delays toss again in Hamilton, team returns to stadium

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IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain delays toss again in Hamilton, team returns to stadium

Rain delayed the toss in the Hamilton ODI as 2-0 up India eyed a 3-0 sweep over New Zealand.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 09:36 AM IST

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rain delays toss again in Hamilton, team returns to stadium
Rain delays toss again in Hamilton.
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Rain once again dominated the conversation as India and New Zealand waited for the final ODI to begin in Hamilton. The toss at Seddon Park was delayed on Tuesday after showers forced the ground staff to bring the covers back on. India already led the series 2-0 and were hoping to finish with a clean sweep.

Toss delayed, but no overs lost

The initial timing of the toss was 2:30 PM local time, or 7:00 AM IST. However, another period of rain hit just as the ground crew was preparing the field, delaying everything. Some positive news was later confirmed by the officials. The toss would happen at 7:32 AM IST, or 3:02 PM local time. The start of the play was scheduled at 3:30 PM local time, or 8:00 AM IST. No overs had been lost at that point.

Even before the game began, rain had been a concern. The past twelve hours have seen a lot of rain in Hamilton. The city was under a heavy rain watch from 3 AM local time on Tuesday to 1 AM on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather. There was a 100% chance of rain during the day, according to the forecast. Fans and both teams were closely monitoring the skies because of this. The weather was making it difficult for everyone to have a full game.

Also read: IPL 2027: Juhi Chawla backs Lalit Modi, drops big hint on new tournament schedule

India eye clean sweep

India came into this match full of confidence after winning the first two rain-affected games. They won the Auckland ODI by five wickets, chasing a revised DLS target of 143 in 22.2 overs, and won in Wellington under DLS while at 113/7, four runs ahead of par. Now India wanted a 3-0 sweep, while New Zealand hoped to save pride at home if the weather allowed.

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