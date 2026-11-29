Dhruv Jurel's fighting 88 helped India reach 246 in Christchurch and made him only the third Indian after Kiran More and MS Dhoni to score multiple Test fifties at No. 7 or lower in New Zealand.

Dhruv Jurel is not just playing well; he is making history. The young wicketkeeper-batter has joined MS Dhoni in a rare record list with another fighting fifty in New Zealand.

Jurel's fighting 88 saves India

On Day 3 of India's second Test match against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, Jurel scored a tough 88. After the hosts had scored 356 in their first innings, India was knocked out for 246, falling behind New Zealand by 110 runs. India was in serious difficulty. The squad was in danger of missing the follow-on mark since wickets were dropping at regular intervals. However, Jurel persevered and kept fighting.

In the first Test at Basin Reserve, he had already scored 78. In just 102 balls, he reached his second half-century of the series in this game. It was his first Test fifty in any of the SENA nations Australia, New Zealand, England, and South Africa. With a spectacular fifty, Jurel drew Kyle Jamieson to the mid-wicket boundary. Fans adored the moment when he rejoiced with his signature Army salute.

Jurel joins Dhoni and Kiran in elite list

With this knock, Jurel became only the third Indian batter after Kiran More and MS Dhoni to score multiple Test fifties at No. 7 or lower in New Zealand - a big honour for the 24-year-old.

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Lower-order support helps India

Jurel got good lower-order support - 46 runs with Akash Deep (29) and 64 runs with debutant Gurnoor Brar. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane remains the only Indian to score a Test century at No. 7 or lower in New Zealand, with his 118 at Basin Reserve in 2014. Jurel held one end and protected Brar while keeping the scoreboard moving for India.