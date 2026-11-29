New Zealand ended Day 3 at 133/3, leading India by 243 runs in Christchurch. India were bowled out for 246 despite Jurel's 88, while Bumrah took 2 wickets.

India fought back with the ball, but New Zealand still ended Day 3 in a strong position in the Christchurch Test. The hosts reached 133/3 at stumps and stretched their overall lead to 243 runs, leaving India with a tough task on Day 4.

Bumrah leads India's fight, but NZ stay ahead

On Sunday, India had a difficult day at Hagley Oval. After the hosts had reached 356, they were knocked out for 246 in their first innings, leaving New Zealand up by 110 runs. India relied on Dhruv Jurel to salvage the innings when they resumed at 116/6. The wicketkeeper-batter struck 14 fours during a valiant 88 off 170 balls. Wickets were falling all around him, but he continued to battle.

Jurel's fighting 88 saves India from bigger trouble

For the ninth wicket, Jurel scored 46 runs with Akash Deep (29) and then 64 with Gurnoor Brar. It was a duck for Kamboj. After being struck on the helmet, Akash Deep was subsequently declared out, and Prasidh Krishna took his place as a concussion substitute. Then, in the second innings, Bumrah gave India hope by dismissing Nicholls and Latham (8). Sundar dismissed Conway for 51 with Jaiswal taking a sharp catch, but Ravindra (46) and Mitchell (5) kept New Zealand in control. The hosts added 97 runs in the final session, while Brar, Kamboj and Krishna went wicketless.

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India face uphill task on day 4

With the first Test ending in a draw, India now need early wickets on Day 4 to stay alive in the series. New Zealand, with seven wickets in hand, will look to build a big lead and push for a win.