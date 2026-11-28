Jasprit Bumrah bowled 26 overs without a wicket in Christchurch as New Zealand scored 356. Akash Deep took 5 wickets to lead India's fightback, while Tom Blundell scored 89.

Jasprit Bumrah had a rare off day in Christchurch. India's star fast bowler bowled 26 overs in New Zealand's first innings but could not take a single wicket. His figures read 0 for 49. He bowled six maidens and gave runs at an economy of just 1.90, but the wickets never came. It was a strange outing for a bowler who usually changes games in one spell. He beat the bat; he kept things tight, but New Zealand's batters refused to give him a chance.

Bumrah's rare wicketless outings

Bumrah has only bowled 26 overs in an innings without getting a wicket three times in his Test career. He now shares the record for most overs without a wicket in a Test innings with the 26 overs in Christchurch. In the 2021 World Test Championship final in Southampton, he experienced the same thing against New Zealand.

He bowled 26 overs in that game, returning figures of 0 for 57. The other incident occurred in 2021 at Lord's versus England. He finished with 0 for 79 after bowling 26 overs without success there as well. The same story, three times under three distinct circumstances. Bumrah persisted in trying, but neither luck nor wickets came his way.

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Akash Deep leads India's fightback

New Zealand was knocked out for 356 as Akash Deep spearheaded India's attack while Bumrah went wicketless. Phillips was dismissed for 36 by Kamboj, but Blundell persevered with a calm 89 off 211 balls. At last, Akash Deep helped India win the match. He completed with a five-wicket haul of 5 for 99. Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar each claimed two wickets. India finished New Zealand's innings in 116.3 overs when Brar finally put a stop to Blundell's fight. Although it was a team effort, Akash Deep stood out. The youthful bowler ensured that India continued to fight on a day when Bumrah failed to take a wicket.