Akash Deep was ruled out of the 2nd NZ Test with concussion after two blows to his helmet from Kyle Jamieson. Prasidh Krishna replaced him as concussion substitute.

Akash Deep has been ruled out of the rest of the match after suffering a concussion. Prasidh Krishna has been named as his concussion substitute. The incident happened on Day 3 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. He will now remain under the observation of the team medical staff.

How did Akash Deep get injured?

Akash was struck twice in the helmet in the same over while batting in Sunday's first session. Kyle Jamieson, a fast bowler from New Zealand, delivered two bouncers that hit Akash in the helmet. After the blows, Akash kept batting and appeared to be in good condition. However, due to concussion regulations, the team medical staff eventually determined that he was unable to participate in the game. Prasidh Krishna will now be a part of the bowling attack for the rest of the Test after India was permitted by the regulations to put in a like-for-like replacement.

Why his absence hurts India

India suffers greatly from Akash's absence, particularly when it comes to the ball. In the first innings against New Zealand, he was India's best bowler. His pace and movement caused the Kiwi hitters to struggle as he claimed five wickets. India needed their best bowler to maintain pressure in the second innings since New Zealand had already taken the lead. The bowling attack appears somewhat weaker without him.

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How India fought back with the bat

Akash also played a key role with the bat before his injury, scoring 29 off 52 balls and adding 46 runs with Dhruv Jurel when India were in trouble. Jurel top-scored with 88 and added 64 runs with debutant Gurnoor Brar (26) to lift India from 117/7 to 246. Jurel's 88 is the second-highest score by an Indian No. 7 or lower batter in New Zealand, while the 64-run stand is India's third-highest ninth-wicket partnership there. Despite the fightback, New Zealand still took a 110-run lead after scoring 356.