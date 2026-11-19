Dropping Siraj was not a mistake. The team was picked for the full match, and New Zealand batted well on day one.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has defended the decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand. He said there was nothing wrong with Siraj and the team was picked for all five days, not just day one.

Why Siraj was left out

Kotak said the management picked the best XI, with Bumrah leading an attack of Kamboj, Prasidh, Akash Deep and Sundar. "We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was the wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four," Kotak told reporters.

He said Washington Sundar was preferred because New Zealand's top order has four left-handers. The team felt Sundar would be more useful in that matchup." We preferred Washy because their top order had four left-handers. For this match, this is the best possible bowling attack," he said.

How day 1 went

With the ball, India got off to a good start. They reduced New Zealand to 60 for 4. Bumrah spearheaded the assault, and the visitors appeared to be in charge at first. However, after the 30th over, the Kookaburra ball lost its lustre, which caused the bowlers to struggle. India lost the game after Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips added an uninterrupted stand. At stumps, Nicholls was undefeated on 113 and Phillips was undefeated on 94. Day one saw New Zealand conclude at 243 for 5.

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Kotak on Kamboj, Prasidh and Pitch

Kotak backed Kamboj's 126-130 kmph pace and Prasidh's attacking style, saying it was unfair to criticise him for conceding runs. He added that sunny weather dried the pitch quickly, reducing help for bowlers and credited New Zealand for batting well.