In an exciting contest, India is set to face New Zealand in a three-match Test series, starting on October 16 (Wednesday). The first Test will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru starting at 9:30 AM. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be brimming with confidence following their commanding victory over Bangladesh in the recent Test series.

In contrast, New Zealand is entering the series after suffering a 0-2 defeat in their recent clash against Sri Lanka in September 2024.

The Kiwis will be keen to put on an impressive performance against India to keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the WTC 2025 final next year.

Pitch Report

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is well-known for its favourable pitches, typically providing a good balance between bat and ball. For this Test match, the pitch is expected to be somewhat dry, potentially offering some turn for spinners as the game advances. Batters can look forward to a solid surface for scoring, while bowlers will need to be patient and take advantage of any chances that come their way. Overall, the pitch is anticipated to facilitate a competitive matchup between bat and ball.

Weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather in Bengaluru during the early hours of the IND vs NZ Test is expected to be cloudy, with only a 6% chance of rain and a temperature around 22 degrees Celsius. However, as the day progresses, the chances of rain significantly increase. By 1:00 PM IST, the chances of rain rise to 51%. There are no predictions of thunderstorms between 3 PM and 6 PM IST, with precipitation chances remaining below 50% during that timeframe.

Live Streaming Details

The Sports 18 network will broadcast the India vs New Zealand Test series live in India, while JioCinema will provide live streaming of the matches on its app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke

