Nicholls 113 not out and Phillips 94 not out rescued New Zealand from 70 for 5 to 243 for 5 on Day 1 after Bumrah 3 for 52 had put India on top.

Day 1 in Wellington had everything early wickets, pressure and then a brilliant fightback. New Zealand turned a tough day into a strong one in Wellington. After being 70 for 5, they finished Day 1 at 243 for 5 against India.

India on top early

After winning the toss, India decided to bowl. In the morning, the choice appeared ideal. Tom Latham, the captain, was dismissed for a duck by Jasprit Bumrah on the third ball of the game. Devon Conway was then dismissed for four by Anshul Kamboj.

Rachin Ravindra was dismissed for fifteen by Akash Deep. Daryl Mitchell was sent back for one by Bumrah's second strike. At sixty for four, New Zealand went to lunch. Bumrah took Tom Blundell out for five after lunch. In 28.2 overs, New Zealand was 70 for 5. India appeared to be in complete command.

Nicholls and Phillips fight back

The game then shifted. Glenn Phillips and Henry Nicholls joined forces and persisted. They played bravely and patiently. They punished loose balls, left good balls, and played strong defence. They gradually reduced India's momentum. Despite their best efforts, the Indian bowlers were unable to break the partnership.

With 113 off 221 balls, Nicholls was still undefeated. He demonstrated excellent discipline and hit 14 fours. He played the ball late and maintained composure under duress. On 94 from 182 balls, Phillips remained undefeated. He kept the scoreboard going with 13 fours. He added attacking shots at the appropriate moment and skillfully rotated the strike.

Also read: IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah stuns Latham with unplayable delivery for duck in Wellington, Watch Video

Bumrah stands out for India

With 3 for 52 from 17 overs, Bumrah was India's best bowler. Akash Deep took one wicket while Kamboj took 1 for 57. What had been India's day turned out to be New Zealand's comeback. Day 2 will be significant. New Zealand can aim for a high total if Nicholls keeps going and Phillips hits his century. For India to recover, early wickets are essential.