India bowled out New Zealand for 368 on Day 2, with Nicholls scoring 175. Jaiswal smashed 85 and Rahul stayed unbeaten on 42 as India reached 130/1 after NZ missed a DRS chance against Rahul.

India ended Day 2 in a strong position against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington. After bowling out the hosts for 368, India’s openers gave a flying start and reached 130/1, trailing by 238 runs.

Jaiswal on fire, Rahul gets lucky

Although New Zealand had a strong start to the day, they were unable to complete it as they had hoped. Henry Nicholls held one end while playing a brilliant, undefeated knock of 175. After lunch, Akash Deep made an impression by removing Kyle Jamieson and Glenn Phillips on 118, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed four wickets for 92 runs. Duffy was eventually caught behind as Anshul Kamboj finished the innings. Nicholls was dismissed for 175.

India's response began uneasily. KL Rahul received two significant reprieves. Kyle Jamieson initially trapped him LBW, but Snicko displayed an inside edge after New Zealand reviewed. Captain Tom Latham chose not to take the review after Matt Henry made another forceful LBW shout. Rahul would have been out, according to later ball-tracking. New Zealand suffered greatly as a result of that error. The entire atmosphere altered after tea. Rahul and Jaiswal began to score at will. Jaiswal was attacking nonstop. He smashed through mid-off, drove masterfully through covers, and even ramped one over slips for four. With a straight shot down the ground, he reached his fifty in just sixty-six balls.

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DRS blunder turns the game

In order to raise India's fifty, Rahul also joined the party with consecutive boundaries. Together, they created pressure on New Zealand by adding over 100 runs for the opening wicket. When Jaiswal turned fifty, he was unstoppable. He faced Jacob Duffy, reaching 85 after hitting consecutive boundaries.

Anything that was either short or too full was punished. Jaiswal was removed for 85 just when it appeared that India might finish the day without losing a wicket. When Devdutt Padikkal arrived, he had not yet opened his account. On 42, Rahul was undefeated. On Day 3, India will now try to establish a significant lead.