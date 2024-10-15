IND vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs New Zealand.

The stage is set as India will take on New Zealand in a three-match Test series beginning on October 16 (Wednesday). The first Test will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting at 9:30 AM. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will be filled with confidence after their impressive victory over Bangladesh in the recent Test series. If India manages to secure a 3-0 victory over New Zealand at home, they could potentially qualify for the WTC final.

On the other hand, New Zealand comes into the series following a 0-2 loss in their recent assignment against Sri Lanka in September 2024. The Kiwis will be eager to deliver a strong performance against India to maintain their chances of qualifying for the WTC 2025 final next year.

Match details

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

Date & Time: October 16-20, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

IND vs NZ Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (VC)

Batters: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra (C), Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NZ My Dream11 team

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah

