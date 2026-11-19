Bumrah dismissed Latham for a duck with a magic ball as India reduced New Zealand to 60 for 4 at lunch on day 1 of the first Test at Basin Reserve.

Jasprit Bumrah produced a magic ball to dismiss New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck on the opening day of the first Test at Basin Reserve. India reduced New Zealand to 60 for 4 at lunch after captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Bumrah's beauty leaves Latham stunned

Bumrah bowled a beauty in the very first over. Latham shouldered arms expecting the ball to go away, but it nipped back and clipped the off-stump bail. It was the perfect start for India as Bumrah finished the session with 2 for 17 in 7 overs. Kamboj with 1 for 11 and Akash Deep with 1 for 15 supported him well, with Kamboj dismissing Conway for 4 after Pant took a thick edge.

New Zealand fight back, then collapse again

Bumrah was more than a handful on a pitch with 15 mm of live grass. He bounced with a slight outward movement after pitching at 6 to 8 meters. He repeatedly defeated Rachin Ravindra's and Henry Nicholls' bats. After taking a successful review, Nicholls even managed to avoid being caught behind. After the first dampness evaporated, Ravindra and Nicholls appeared at ease. They halted the early damage and added 39 runs.

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As runs were scarce, Ravindra grew impatient and his wayward cut off a short ball from Akash Deep ended in a simple catch behind the stumps. He was out for 15. Mitchell then tried to step forward to handle the bounce and movement, but Bumrah's plan to keep a short-leg fielder worked at once. Mitchell stepped forward to a delivery into his body, tried to whip it, and Yashasvi Jaiswal took a smart catch at short leg. Mitchell was out for just 1, leaving New Zealand in serious trouble at 60 for 4 at lunch, with Bumrah leading India's attack.